“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

“We will be leaving the release of the individual’s details to QPS [Queensland Police Service].”

Nautilis Aviation said there had been a celebration with other staff the night before the crash.

“We would like to address rumours regarding a gathering of some Nautilus Aviation employees, including off-duty pilots, on Sunday night.

“We can confirm this event did occur and was a privately organised send-off for the individual involved in Monday morning’s incident, who was recently promoted to a ground crew position at another one of our bases.

“This was not a work event and was co-ordinated by friends.”

New Zealander Blake Wilson, a trained helicopter pilot who died after taking a crashing a helicopter into a Cairns hotel. Photo / Facebook

Cairns Airport chief executive Richard Barker released a statement saying a review was being done, according to news.com.au.

“Cairns airport operates under a federally approved, multi-layered transport security program,” Barker said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the incident.

Nautilus Aviation said it had already been interviewed by the ATSB and Queensland Police and “have co-operated with full transparency and disclosure of all events leading up to and following the incident”.

“We will continue to work very closely with Queensland Police and the ATSB as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.