The man who stole a helicopter and crashed it into a hotel in Cairns, Australia, had a New Zealand pilot’s licence.

The incident in which the pilot died happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton about 2am Monday.

Nautilus Aviation, a helicopter tour company, said the pilot was one of its employees. The business said the person had only begun working for it about four months ago and was not authorised to fly helicopters for the business.

“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

“We will be leaving the release of the individual’s details to QPS [Queensland Police Service].”