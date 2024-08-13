Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Cairns helicopter crash: Nautilus Aviation pilot had New Zealand licence, chopper company addresses rumours

Raphael Franks
By
2 mins to read
Police end a fifteen-hour standoff, tragic end to search for five-year-old boy and fears for New Zealand's construction industry. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The man who stole a helicopter and crashed it into a hotel in Cairns, Australia, had a New Zealand pilot’s licence.

The incident in which the pilot died happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton about 2am Monday.

Nautilus Aviation, a helicopter tour company, said the pilot was one of its employees. The business said the person had only begun working for it about four months ago and was not authorised to fly helicopters for the business.

“Although the employee held a New Zealand CPL(H) pilot’s licence, they have never flown in Australia or for Nautilus Aviation and were not authorised to fly Nautilus Aviation helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

“We will be leaving the release of the individual’s details to QPS [Queensland Police Service].”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The company said there had been a celebration with other staff the night before the crash.

“We would like to address rumours regarding a gathering of some Nautilus Aviation employees, including off-duty pilots, on Sunday night.

“We can confirm this event did occur and was a privately organised send-off for the individual involved in Monday morning’s incident, who was recently promoted to a ground crew position at another one of our bases.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This was not a work event and was co-ordinated by friends.”

- More to come

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand