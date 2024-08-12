“We are working with a local aviation operator to understand the circumstances that led to the [chopper] becoming airborne.”
The pilot died at the scene, with a forensic investigation under way to formally identify them.
Asked if the crash was deliberate, Holmes said: “Unknown at this stage, but we’ll investigate all lines of inquiry.
“There is no further threat to the community and we believe this was an isolated incident.”
Authorities did not think the helicopter was in the air for long but were unable to comment on how fast it had been travelling, its flight plan or whether the pilot had a licence.
Knight described how the twin-engine chopper flew around at speed before hitting the hotel in a “massive explosion”.
“It was like a fuel tank exploding,” she said.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau sent crash investigators to the scene on Monday.
“Once we do have an identity of the person involved then we’ll start to looking a little bit more closely on all the things that may have contributed to what unfolded ... but it’s only very early days,” the bureau’s chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
Knight said she saw the helicopter fly around for about 15 minutes, twice going past her “really fast”.