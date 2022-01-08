Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Refugees detained alongside Novak Djokovic suddenly have world's attention

7 minutes to read
Protesters gather outside the Park Hotel immigration facility in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / AP

Protesters gather outside the Park Hotel immigration facility in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / AP

New York Times
By Yan Zhuang and Damien Cave

The people demonstrating outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne on Saturday were a disparate group.

Some were Serb-Australians and anti-vaccine campaigners, there to support Novak Djokovic, the tennis superstar who is in quarantine there as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.