Two Queensland police officers and one member of the public were shot dead in Wieambilla. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll explains the situation. Video / ABC News

Queensland Police are reeling this morning after two of their own were shot dead in a “targeted execution”, with a heartbreaking internal memo revealing the extent of the shock felt by officers.

On Monday afternoon, two young police officers were killed in an ambush at a remote property in Wieambilla in Queensland’s western Darling Downs region.

A neighbour was also killed in the attack, while Special Operations police later shot dead three more people in a gunfight following a manhunt for multiple suspects.

It is understood a 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female officer were killed when four cops attended the isolated property on Wains Rd, south of Chinchilla, at around 4.40pm yesterday.

After the manhunt concluded, Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers shared an emotional internal memo with union members describing the force’s “great sadness” over the “senseless murders” that have rocked the nation.

He confirmed the constables, both from the small town of Tara, had been fired upon during “routine missing person inquiries” at the property, and received the “full force of the blasts”, while their two colleagues were “lucky to have escaped with their lives”.

“These officers’ tragic, needless and senseless murders have already been felt deeply across Queensland and all over Australia,” the memo reads, according to the Courier Mail.

Two police officers and a civilian were shot at a property in Wieambilla, Western Downs, Queensland. Photo / Harry Clarke/Country Caller

“Our thoughts are also with police who bravely contained and managed the subsequent operation that has now resulted in the deaths of all the offenders.

“We are all in a state of shock and disbelief. To be here tonight and know that two brave police both under the age of 30 have needlessly lost their lives affects all our emotions.

An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla. Photo / Twitter@Queensland Police

“To know that she and he are no longer with us in what was a ruthless, calculated and targeted execution of our colleagues and loved ones brings home the very real risks that we face every single day doing our jobs.”

He confirmed that support was available for officers affected by the tragedy and said fundraising efforts to support the fallen officers and their loved ones were under way.

“This incident once again highlights the inherent danger involved in all police work,” the memo continued.

Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 12, 2022

“All police officers put their lives on the line every time they commence their shift.

“The senseless murder of colleagues is a very emotional and challenging time for the entire police community.

“The events of today remind us that our job as police is always dangerous. It never stops, and it comes at a heavy cost to us all.”

It is understood the four officers who attended the property were shot at from inside a house as they walked up a driveway yesterday afternoon.

Police have declared an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an ongoing incident at Wieambilla.https://t.co/nh7v08kLs0 pic.twitter.com/MU4LvjGdth — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022

Two of the wounded officers were seen to be ­approached by at least two shooters clad in military-style camouflage ­fatigues, and shot ­execution-style at close range where they lay, according to The Australian.

A witness reported seeing the suspects then take the slain police officers’ pistols, the newspaper reports.

A third officer received a bullet graze during the incident, while the fourth reportedly fled into surrounding bushland.

The gunmen allegedly then started a bushfire in a bid to find the female officer, but she was rescued by a 16-strong extraction team of police who also ­recovered the bodies of the two murdered officers, according to a police source.

A major police investigation was immediately launched, with a crime scene established at the property.

– with Megan Palin