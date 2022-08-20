Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor reportedly made the comments about a friend who works as a gynaecologist. Photo / News Corp Australia

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor reportedly made the comments about a friend who works as a gynaecologist. Photo / News Corp Australia

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor has announced his immediate resignation from the force after an inquiry into domestic violence and police culture heard he made inappropriate remarks in a speech at a police leadership conference.

In a speech delivered to 100 staff members in April this year, Taylor referred to a friend of his as a "vagina whisperer" the inquiry heard.

Taylor said he was "deeply apologetic" for the harm his words caused, adding "it was never my intention to offend anyone".

"I was remorseful immediately after the incident, and the commissioner addressed the matter with me soon after," he said in a statement.

Taylor said he had given his "heart and soul" throughout his 45-year career in the police force.

"I am devastated about the impact this has had on the reputation of the service, because it does not reflect my values, nor those of the organisation."

Despite the findings of the inquiry, Taylor said the "public should have confidence that this is a great organisation" which was "evolving and taking on modern values".

"In the past two to three years, the service has undergone an incredible amount of change to enhance our culture, processes and how we deliver services," he said.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told the inquiry that while the comments were not acceptable, Taylor had made the comments as his friend was a gynaecologist and obstetrician.

"I don't know how it was mentioned in the speech," Carroll said.

"But the person is a friend of the deputy and he himself and I believe the circles he operates within, call him that."

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor (left) and Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder have been revealed as the two top cops who made inappropriate comments. Photo / News Corp Australia

The deputy commissioner was one of two senior officers who were accused of making inappropriate remarks about women on two different occasions, the inquiry revealed.

The second incident involved a master of ceremonies who joked that a cut on his face was the result of a "rough promotional process" during a police conference in March before Superintendent Ray Rohweder in the audience called out, "did she shut her legs on you?"

Carroll confirmed on Thursday that the superintendent was promoted to chief superintendent four months later.

While Carroll did not attend the conference, she condemned the actions while giving evidence to the inquiry.

"It's deeply disrespectful and it is misogynistic," she told the inquiry.

"It's happened twice now this year and to say that I was upset and appalled, having regard to the reform work that we're doing, is probably an understatement."

The inquiry also heard 79 Queensland police officers were being investigated over an offensive social media post which mocked domestic violence victims.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.