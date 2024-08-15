Sophie Wang's death has shocked her community.

“Yesterday, police were called to a residence in Carrara on the Gold Coast, following a report of a young girl being discovered unresponsive by her father,” Detective Acting Inspector Kent Ellis told media on Wednesday.

“Despite her father and emergency service’s best efforts, the young girl was pronounced deceased by attending paramedics.

“An investigation was immediately commenced and as a result, the child’s mother has been arrested for murder.”

Ellis said officers were met with an “extremely distressing scene”.

“In my 15-year career as a detective, it’s one of the most confronting scenes that I have seen,” he added.

Yingying Xu reportedly shared videos on TikTok before her daughter was killed. Photo / TikTok/@uxyingemily

The videos

Australian media are reporting that police are investigating videos posted to TikTok by Xu in the hours before she is accused of killing her daughter.

Xu reportedly mutters in Mandarin during the clips, talking about Christianity and how “Jesus is the incarnate son of man” and the “trinity” is the “only true god”.

The Courier Mail reports that she also told followers: “the devil Satan has been telling me that he has been influencing … interfering with my soul”.

“Then he will take 100% captive, occupy my soul and go to the end of times,” she added.

Community in shock

The Courier Mail also reported that neighbours heard Xu’s husband, Dr Yun Wang, crying out after he discovered his daughter’s body.

“I just heard him wailing. It was the most horrific sound I have ever heard,” neighbour Tracey Donovan said.

“That was a cry that words cannot explain … haunting.”

Neighbour Chris Symes earlier told the ABC the situation was “heartbreaking” and he had the seen the girl in the street just a few days ago.

“It’s heartbreaking, this shouldn’t happen, it’s just terrible,” he said.

“Humans, adults you can, sort of, understand but … a little child. That’s terrible.”

Sophie Wang was a Year 5 student at nearby Emmanuel College and principal Dan Brown said her death would “profoundly impact our school community”.

“Our prayers go to the family and friends of the child, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this,” Brown said in a letter to parents.

“While words cannot ease the shock and pain of such a tragic loss, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

The college said Wang was was “known for her love and passion for reading and learning, and was a high-achieving student who excelled in academic pursuits”.

“Sophie will be fondly remembered for her kindness, caring nature and unwavering positivity.

“She was an active participant in college life, contributing significantly to co-curricular performing arts programmes and enrichment activities.

“Sophie’s legacy at Emmanuel College is one of dedication, compassion and enthusiasm.

“Her valuable contributions to our community will be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“She will be dearly missed.”