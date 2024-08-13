The police arrested a 46-year-old woman close to the scene. Photo / Getty Images

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a 10-year-old girl was found with her throat slashed at a residential address in the Gold Coast suburb of Carrara last night.

Queensland police say officers are receiving counselling after they attended the “traumatic” scene just after 6pm.

Emergency services made attempts to revive the girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then launched Operation Whisky Omega before finding and arresting the accused, who police say was known to the girl, in a nearby street around 10.25pm.

Inspector Lou Serafim of Queensland Police told media at the scene that the emergency call was made by a relative of the girl who was at the scene when the girl was discovered, the Courier Mail reported.