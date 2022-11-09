Tristian Frahm died after he was bitten by a snake at a friend’s property on November 20 last year. Photo / Facebook

New details about a boy who died after being bitten by a snake in Queensland have been revealed.

The boy’s father has since been charged with manslaughter over the tragedy.

Tristian Frahm was 11 when he encountered the reptile in the South Burnett Region in November 2021. He died hours later.

Queensland Police have confirmed a 31-year-old man known to the boy was charged with manslaughter on Monday night following a 12-month investigation.

It is believed Tristan was bitten when he and his father, Kerrod Frahm, were at a friend’s property in Murgon.

Operation Uniform Weft was established to investigate the boy’s death.

One relative took to social media at the time to pay tribute to her “little hero”.

“I’m so beyond lost for words and the heartbreak is unimaginable. I’m still in disbelief. I couldn’t be any luckier to have had a nephew like you,” she wrote.

“Thank you for making me an aunty. I love you more than I ever thought possible. I’m missing you more and more every minute. There’ll be a you-sized hole in my heart forever.”

Police allege the Murgon man failed to seek medical attention after the boy reported being bitten.

He is due to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on December 6.

From 2000-2013, there were fewer deaths from snakebites than from bees, wasps, ants and ticks, according to a 2016 study published in the Internal Medicine Journal.

Two people die on average every year from snake bites – a fraction of victims of 30,000 snake bites which occur across the country annually.