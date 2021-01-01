Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Proxima Centauri and the space signal: Was that a dropped call from ET?

8 minutes to read

Alpha and Beta Centauri, photographed from Atacama Lodge, Chile. Proxima Centauri - the closest known star to the sun - is part of Alpha Centauri. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Dennis Overbye

Nobody believes it was ET phoning, but radio astronomers admit they do not have an explanation yet for a beam of radio waves that apparently came from the direction of the star Proxima Centauri.

"It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.