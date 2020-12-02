Protective mum run over, killed by bullies who came to house to attack son

Suzette Penton has died a week after she stood up to her son's bullies, with Elijah Stansell, right, accused of driving the van that ran the mum over.

A protective mum has been intentionally run over and killed by bullies who turned up to her home to attack her teenage son.

Suzette Penton was run over outside her home in Florida on November 9 and was left in a critical condition.

The bullies had turned up to the home to confront her son about an ongoing romance dispute.

Last week, the loving mum tragically died.

Elijah Stansell and three friends confronted Penton's son, chasing him inside after he opened the door, court papers say.

When Penton arrived home, the gang of bullies then fled into their van.

During that time, Penton started taking photos of the van when Stansell allegedly deliberately drove towards her, hitting her before fleeing the scene.

Polk County Sheriff's Office say there is no way Penton's killing was accidental.

The four teens in the van were initially charged with attempted murder, although it is likely they will be upgraded in the wake of Penton's death.

Stansell was also charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a 15-year-old.

Raven Sutton, left, Kimberly Stone, center, and Hannah Eubank, right, have also been charged over Penton's death. Photo / Polk County Sheriff's Office

Speaking before Penton's death, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said: "This was a co-ordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead.

"I can't even fathom teenagers doing something so heinous. Our prayers are with this family."

Penton's friend Patricia Jackson described her as a "mama bear" who would to "anything to protect her children".