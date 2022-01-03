Premium summer big reads: The Oxford scientists who developed Covid vaccine in record time

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.
Today we look at how a vaccine is created, magic's greatest card trick, the future of Facebook, Sinead O'Connor vs the media, and leaving behind a conspiracy theory.
Eighteen months. Half a billion doses in 178 countries. Thousands of lives saved. The scientists behind the Oxford vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green, tell Tom Whipple how they pulled it off.
In the late 1940s, British magician David Berglas started refining a trick that came to be known as "the holy grail of card magic." To this day, nobody is certain how he did it.
Decades into his retirement, he has revealed just about every secret in his long, storied career. This includes the time, in 1954, that he made a grand piano vanish in a London hotel banquet room filled with guests. But even now, when the subject of Berglas' famous effect is raised, he remains as cryptic as ever.
At 94, the magician David Berglas says his renowned effect can't be taught.
But is he telling the truth?
In Facebook's early days, Mark Zuckerberg ended weekly meetings by raising his fist and shouting "domination".
On a call with investors in October, the boyish social media titan struck a similarly defiant tone, promising that Facebook would throw its weight behind efforts to lure younger users back to the platform after their numbers had dwindled. He pledged the company would build the "successor to the mobile internet", an avatar-filled virtual world known as the metaverse.
But the chief executive was also swift to address mounting allegations against his company.
Facebook has been facing criticism from its own staff that its 'growth at all costs' culture is damaging individuals and society. Can it recover its image?
The mainstream narrative is that a pop star ripped up a photo of the pope on Saturday Night Live and derailed her life. What if the opposite were true?
Even more than old-fashioned conspiracy theories that predate social media, QAnon is easy to get involved with, and difficult to leave behind.
For those who have left, their change of heart has often been aided by the fact that none of QAnon's nearly 5,000 auguries have materialised.
But although its prophecies have proven false, the movement remains popular globally.
