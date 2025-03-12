Home / World

Power, money, territory: How Trump shook the world in 50 days

By David E. Sanger
New York Times·
The system America took 80 years to assemble proved surprisingly fragile in the face of Trump’s assault, a revolution in how the country exercises power across the globe.

In a span of only 50 days, President Donald Trump has done more than any of his modern predecessors to hollow out the foundations of an international system that the United States painstakingly erected in the 80 years since it emerged victorious from World War II.

