Donald Trump has criticised Ireland for using its tax policies to lure away US companies, as he threatened to escalate his trade war with the EU.
Speaking in the Oval Office next to Irish Premier Micheal Martin, he took aim at Ireland’s use of its tax system to attract pharmaceutical and other companies.
He said: “We do have a massive deficit with Ireland because Ireland was very smart. They took our pharmaceutical companies away from presidents that didn’t know what they were doing and it’s too bad that happened.”
Trump said that had he been President when Ireland began to use its tax system to attract US companies, he would have retaliated.