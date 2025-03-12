Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Acute threat to New Zealand as Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten globalisation - Oliver Hartwich

By Oliver Hartwich
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has declared himself the “Tariff Man”. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has declared himself the “Tariff Man”. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Oliver Hartwich
Executive Director of The New Zealand Initiative

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • US President Donald Trump has vowed reciprocal tariffs as soon as April 2.
  • New Zealand maintains a trade surplus with the US – currently about $2.6 billion.
  • Economic modelling suggests a broad trade war could reduce New Zealand’s GDP by nearly 1%.

“On April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in,” declared United States President Donald Trump in his recent address to Congress.

With these words, he signalled not merely a policy shift but the end of globalisation as we have known it.

This announcement marks only the latest swing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business