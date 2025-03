US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky openly clashed at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. Photo / AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky openly clashed at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump suspended aid to Ukraine on Monday, an official told AFP, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” a White House official said in a brief statement, speaking on condition of anonymity.

-Agence France-Presse