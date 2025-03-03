We continue our work with partners. We have already had talks and other steps to come soon.



It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war the soonest possible.



We need real peace and Ukrainians want it most because the war ruins our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 3, 2025

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy had said that a deal to end the three-year conflict “is still very, very far away” and added that he expects to keep receiving American support despite his ongoing spat with Trump.

It comes as Germany’s likely next Chancellor said he thought Trump deliberately escalated the angry clash with Zelenskyy that has shocked Kyiv’s allies.

Friedrich Merz said the astonishing White House confrontation on Friday made it almost inevitable that Germany would have to increase defence spending on its own military.

He said he was hopeful of reaching an agreement this week on the terms of an increase as part of coalition talks to form a new Government.

“According to my assessment this was not a spontaneous reaction to what Zelenskyy was saying but clearly a deliberate escalation,” Merz said at a news conference, calling the tone of the clash “unhelpful”.

But he said there was a “certain continuity” after Vice-President JD Vance last month urged Europe to “step up” in managing its own security and criticised European countries on a range of culture war issues.

Trump and Vance’s angry comments on Friday, urging Zelenskyy to be “thankful” for US support against the invading Russian army and demanding he “make a deal” with Moscow, have spooked Kyiv’s European allies.

Merz’s centre-right CDU/CSU alliance came first in last month’s election and is currently in discussions with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on forming a Government.

“We want to do something for the German army and that’s become even more clear after Friday’s events at the White House,” he said.

With wider calls for European partners to increase defence spending and US support for Ukraine now uncertain, Berlin has been under pressure to boost its aid to Ukraine and bolster its own defences.

The CDU/CSU alliance and the SPD have to make a “short-term decision as to whether we can make a larger financial volume available for the armed forces in the coming days”, Merz said.

Talks with the SPD were “constructive”, he said, adding that he expected the first results on Wednesday, before an EU security summit attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We are ready to reach agreements very quickly this week,” SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil said.

But he said the party, which has been calling for massive investment not just in defence, needed “a common understanding of the major financing challenges facing our country”.

According to several German media outlets, the parties are considering the creation of two special funds, one for defence and another for infrastructure.

The funds could be adopted with two-thirds of the votes in the current Bundestag, but that could prove trickier after March 25 when the new assembly returns.

Negotiators are said to have looked at reports from economists estimating the needs of the German army at €400 billion ($419 billion) and infrastructure at €500 billion.

Despite being a long-standing transatlanticist, Merz has emphasised the need for more European independence from the United States in defence policy in light of the Trump administration’s actions.

“I think we need to prepare to do much, much more for our own security in the coming years and decades,” he said, though he insisted “that we must do everything we can to keep the Americans in Europe”.

– with Daily Telegraph UK