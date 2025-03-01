In a carefully prepared ambush, he handed Trump photographs of emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war to demonstrate the thoroughgoing wickedness of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump had no choice but to nod and leaf through them.
It was on occasion awkward. At times Zelenskyy mirrored the same technique French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had used earlier in the week, gently pushing back on the most controversial of Trump’s assertions while mostly laughing along.
Nonetheless, when it came to the substance, things were pretty much going as well as Zelenskyy could have hoped.
“I think once we sign the agreement for 95% of it. It is not going back to fighting,” said Trump.
Asked if he would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, Trump answered in the affirmative.
“We are going to have arms to Ukraine. Hopefully I won’t have to send that much because we’re looking forward to having this finished.”
On the question of security backstop, he hedged – as everyone expected him to. “We haven’t committed. We will have security in a different form. We haven’t determined that yet,” he said. Having Americans digging minerals out of the ground would provide a degree of protection itself, he suggested.
But he praised France and Britain for promising to put their own troops forward. Starmer and Macron’s preliminary visits had paid off.
To anyone who has spent time in or around the Ukraine war, such airy talk of “diplomacy” – as if it means anything without hard force to back it up – is exasperatingly naive.
Zelenskyy should probably have let it slide. But he was not taking it.
“Can I ask you?” he asked, leaning towards Vance.
“Sure,” replied Vance.
Zelenskyy then reminded the room of the history of the war. How it began with the Russian invasion of Crimea and Donbas in 2014; how no one stopped Putin then, or in the subsequent eight years; and how many times the Russian President had violated the ceasefire before the full-scale invasion.
“We signed with him – me, like a new president, in 2019, I signed with him a deal, with him, Macron and Merkel, a ceasefire. A ceasefire. All of them told me he would never go [against it]… but after that he broke the ceasefire, he killed our people, and he did not exchange prisoners,” he said.
“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?”
It was a mistake.
There followed a barrage of invective about Ukrainian ungratefulness – in front of the world’s media.
“The kind of diplomacy that will stop the destruction of your country,” snapped back Vance, raising his voice. “Mr President, with respect, I think it is disrespectful to come to the Oval Office and litigate this in front of the American media. With respect, offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America.”
Zelenskyy tried to argue back. “Have you been to Ukraine to see what problems we have?” And if America had to face a war, it too would feel the kind of pressure Ukraine feels, he reasoned.
“You don’t know that. Don’t tell us what to feel! You are in no position to dictate what we feel,” said Trump. “We’re going to feel very good and very strong.”
“You’re gambling with World War Three and what you are doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country,” bellowed Trump.
There was no way to stop it. Trump and Vance were in fight mode, ladling out accusations of ungratefulness and past grudges at a frantic rate.
One thing war reporters are taught to recognise is when it is possible to reason with an angry gunman at a checkpoint, and when that man is not looking for answers to his questions, but a reason to simply rage.
Today it was the latter case.
For the next several minutes, Trump and Vance bellowed and ranted about the “Russia hoax”, about “ungratefulness”, about “disrespect”.