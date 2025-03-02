(L-R) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron greet each other. Photo / AFP

France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea” after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

In an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper, he also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5% of GDP to respond to Washington’s shifting priorities.

The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said.

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: “There won’t be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks.”