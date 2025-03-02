Advertisement
France, UK propose one-month Ukraine truce: Emmanuel Macron to Le Figaro

AFP
(L-R) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron greet each other. Photo / AFP

France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea” after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

In an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper, he also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5% of GDP to respond to Washington’s shifting priorities.

The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said.

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: “There won’t be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks.”

Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5% of GDP to respond to Washington’s shifting priorities and Russia’s militarisation.

“For three years, the Russians have spent 10% of their GDP on defence,” he told the paper. “So we have to prepare for what’s next.”

-Agence France-Presse

