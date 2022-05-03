Police are still looking for the person who stabbed a boy to death at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney. Video /TikTok

Police are still looking for the person who stabbed a boy to death at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney. Video /TikTok

More than three weeks after the fatal stabbing that killed Uati "Pele" Faletolu at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, authorities have yet to uncover his killer.

The 17-year-old Easter Show worker died after he was fatally attacked during a violent brawl on April 11 around 8pm. At the time he was on a break from working on the Break-Dance ride when he was stabbed in the chest. While paramedics attempted to treat Uati at the scene, the teenager died en route to Westmead Hospital.

Uati's mother Janice Sauma Faletolu today called on people to come forward with information so her son's "dangerous" killer could be put "behind bars".

"Nearly a month now and no closure on who killed my son, I am heartbroken and shattered, things in the family will never be the same again," she wrote in a statement.

Uati's mother, Janice Sauma Faletolu pleaded with members of the public to bring justice for her son. Photo / Facebook

"This killer needs to be found, teenagers and people that witnessed my son's murder need to come forward, this person is a danger to the people.

"If anyone has any information, please contact the police and speak to someone, my son's killer needs to be found and we need closure."

She also said she wanted her son's life to be honoured and celebrated as more than "just a victim".

"Uati was a loyal friend a good person, a respectful son and a selfless person to his loved ones and anyone in general," she said.

Appealing to potential witnesses on Tuesday, the founder of Youth Against Violence (a community-led group to prevent youth violence), Ouwais Menzel, called on "young people in western Sydney" who may have witnessed the attack to go to the police with potential information.

Menzel has been personally affected by gang violence after he lost his friend Jason Galleghan in 2021. The 16-year-old was allegedly bashed to death, suffering severe head injuries in a dispute over a pair of headphones.

Speaking about the postcode wars that have been probed as a potential motive behind the attack on Uati, Menzel said he believed there had been a "very big increase in violence in the last year".

The teenager's death has been linked to the tensions between rival suburbs of Doonside (2767) and Mt Druitt (2770). However, it's unknown whether if Uati, a Doonside resident, was personally involved in the gangs, or whether he was injured as a bystander.

"Lives are being lost … Because the killer is still out there, there's a big sense of fear in the community," said Menzel.

He added that "small levels of violence" were happening every day. "Tit for tat" retaliation attacks were also an issue, which had the potential to exacerbate conflicts.

"There are a lot of people experiencing these instances and they aren't always being reported," he said.

"It's not okay and it's continuing to escalate."

Taylor Piliae with Uati 'Pele' Faletolu and Taylor Piliae's sister, confirmed her sister was pregnant with Uati's child. Photos / Instagram

After the brawl that killed Uati, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with affray, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and custody of a knife in a public place, however, they are not believed to be responsible for the fatal stabbing.

A 16-year-old was also taken to hospital after suffering a non-fatal stab wound to the leg.

In the days after Uati's death, it was revealed his girlfriend, Taylor Piliae was pregnant with his child.

"The rumours are true. My beautiful sister has been blessed with his baby," Ms Piliae's sister Bree Piliae confirmed on Instagram alongside a video of a sonogram.

In order to aid authorities with their investigations, police have called on Easter Show attendees to supply footage from the night.

Homicide Squad boss Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said it was likely somebody had footage that could be instrumental to the investigation. However, he also believed people may not be co-operating due to "misguided loyalties or fear of retribution.

"Of the vision, we have already reviewed, we know there was a significant amount of people filming the incident, many of whom have not yet supplied the vision to police," Superintendent Doherty said.

Uati 'Pele' Faletolu died after being fatally stabbed. His death has been linked to postcode wars between Doonside and Mt Druitt in Sydney's west. Photos / TikTok

"In our experience, it is likely that someone – or many people – has unknowingly captured a clear shot of something of relevance to the investigation."