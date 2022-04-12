Uati 'Pele' Faletolu was remembered in a candlelight vigil. Photo / TikTok

The teenager killed after being stabbed in the chest during a violent Royal Easter Show brawl has been identified as Uati "Pele" Faletolu.

The 17-year-old was on his break from working at the Show's 'Break Dance' ride on Monday evening when he became involved in a confrontation about 8pm.

Two groups of males, who police believe could be from rival postcode gangs in Sydney's west, are suspected to be behind the brawl.

Uati was from Doonside, which has the postcode 2767, and friends have told police the people behind his death were from Mt Druitt, with the postcode 2770, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Police from the Homicide Squad and Auburn Police Command are investigating reports Uati was linked to the 67 street gang, which recently clashed with Mt Druitt's Ready for Anything group, according to the publication.

Strike Force Calle has been formed to determine whether the Easter Show incident was connected to a stabbing in Western Sydney last week.

Paramedics worked desperately to save Uati's life, with confronting footage showing them pumping him with blood, but he died shortly after on the way to hospital.

Uati's 15-year-old relative has since been charged with carrying a knife in public and affray over his alleged involvement in the brawl.

He was granted conditional bail in court, in light of his lack of criminal record and "minor role" in the alleged incident.

The teen was ordered to comply with an 8pm to 6am curfew.

A memorial has been held following Uati's death, with a close friend sharing images online from the evening gathering, where photos of the later teen were displayed among candles.

Just three days ago, Uati posted a video of himself in his Easter Show uniform for a clip he captioned: "Pov: you wished your girlfriend worked at the Easter Show again with you".

One of his colleagues has since commented saying, "Love yah Uso [it] was a blessing working with you at the show".

Thousands of others left comments offering their condolences, many recalling sharing brief interactions with him while he was working at the carnival.

A 16-year-old remains in a stable condition in hospital after suffering stab wounds to his leg in the altercation.

Detectives at this stage believe the brawl was "not a random attack", and instead the result of a planned confrontation between "two groups of male youths".

"We believe there is someone we still need to identify that is responsible for the stabbing," she said. "It may be one person, it may be a number of people," Superintendent Danielle Emerton told reporters.

"There were two groups involved in the affray incident where there was a knife involved. so we are looking at additional people that were involved in last night's attack."

Superintendent Emerton added there were trace metal detectors at the property and "guaranteed" there would be a "huge police presence" for the remainder of the show.

General Manager of the Sydney Royal Easter Show Murray Wilton said police would be implementing stricter security measures for the remainder of the Show.

"We're a little bit tired of young people coming to the show and using this as their playground, or a place to solve their differences," he told 2GB.

Wilton said executives had developed a brief of "solutions" it presented to the Royal Agricultural Society Tuesday afternoon, which they anticipated would be approved by police.

He confirmed part of the solution would include a massive increase in police on the grounds, which had already been upped from last year's event.

An investigation into the incident continues and police are appealing for anyone with information or vision of the incident, to come forward and contact police.