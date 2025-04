Pope Francis’ funeral: who’s attending?

Reigning monarchs and heads of state have confirmed their attendance at the Pope's funeral. Photo / Getty Images

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis’ funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome on Saturday.

Americas

ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei.