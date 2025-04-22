Prime Minister Christopher Luxon ordered flags at half-mast to honour the Pope’s passing.
Global leaders and celebrities have since paid tribute, highlighting his humility, compassion, and commitment to social justice.
Following a lengthy battle with his health, Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, in Rome from a stroke and “irreversible” heart failure, the Vatican announced yesterday.
The Bishop of Rome – born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 – lived a life devoted to God, and will be remembered for his generosity, humility and ability to lead the Catholic Church through a period of significant change.
His papacy was one like none before as he sought to engage with and reconcile differences in the Church, renewing people’s understanding of unity and faith within a modern world by promoting a compassionate voice and taking a receptive approach to social justice.
Pope Francis’ final act of service saw him defy doctors’ orders to rest so he could give the customary Urbi et Orbi blessing to a crowd of thousands gathering in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon instructed officials to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast across all government departments, buildings and naval vessels until 5pm today in a sign of respect for the late Pope’s passing.
Meanwhile, high-profile figures from home and around the globe have begun penning tributes to the 88-year-old, sharing memories and photos that define his unwavering commitment to his beliefs.
Russell Crowe
The Wellington-born actor, who played the Vatican’s chief exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in 2023 film The Pope’s Exorcist, shared a tribute from the Eternal City.
The star director of films The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Shutter Island (2010) has long held a deep appreciation for the Pope, having met him on several occasions in Vatican City.
Martin Scorsese told Variety in a statement there’s “so much that can be said” about Pope Francis’ impact on the world and church, but said he’d “leave that to others”.
“He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practised forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness,” Scorsese said.
“The loss for me runs deep – I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”
Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump made a series of posts on Truth Social to mark the Pope’s passing.
“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump wrote.
He later directed that all US flags on public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels in the country must be flown at half-mast via the platform, while confirming his and wife Melania’s attendance at the Pope’s funeral.
Very sad to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. Throughout his papacy, he showed deep compassion and an unwavering commitment to social justice, inclusion, and the dignity of every person. His leadership challenged us all to build a fairer and more caring world.
US Vice-President JD Vance met with Pope Francis the day before his death, becoming one of the last world leaders to do so.
The two shook hands and spoke briefly, although Vance was soon paying tribute to him on X.
“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of Covid. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote.
Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was quick to write a poignant message for Pope Francis as his death came to light.
“No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion. Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity,” the Duchess of York said.
Emmanuel Macron
The President of France, a predominantly Roman Catholic country, said the world was “grieving” as he expressed his condolences for Pope Francis and the church.
“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him,” Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.
