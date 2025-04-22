Pope Francis’ final act of service saw him defy doctors’ orders to rest so he could give the customary Urbi et Orbi blessing to a crowd of thousands gathering in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon instructed officials to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast across all government departments, buildings and naval vessels until 5pm today in a sign of respect for the late Pope’s passing.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88, the Vatican announced. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, high-profile figures from home and around the globe have begun penning tributes to the 88-year-old, sharing memories and photos that define his unwavering commitment to his beliefs.

Russell Crowe

The Wellington-born actor, who played the Vatican’s chief exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in 2023 film The Pope’s Exorcist, shared a tribute from the Eternal City.

“A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis,” Crowe wrote on X.

Christopher Luxon

The Prime Minister took to X immediately after the news broke to honour the Pope, who he described as a “man of humility”.

“My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death,” Luxon said in his post.

Martin Scorsese

The star director of films The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Shutter Island (2010) has long held a deep appreciation for the Pope, having met him on several occasions in Vatican City.

Martin Scorsese told Variety in a statement there’s “so much that can be said” about Pope Francis’ impact on the world and church, but said he’d “leave that to others”.

“He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practised forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness,” Scorsese said.

“The loss for me runs deep – I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”

Pope Francis meeting with American filmmaker Martin Scorsese at Vatican City in January 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump made a series of posts on Truth Social to mark the Pope’s passing.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump wrote.

He later directed that all US flags on public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels in the country must be flown at half-mast via the platform, while confirming his and wife Melania’s attendance at the Pope’s funeral.

King Charles

The King issued an extensive message addressing news of the Pope’s death on behalf of him and his wife, who were both said to be “deeply saddened” by the news.

King Charles said Pope Francis would be remembered “for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith”.

Donatella Versace

The fashion house heavyweight, once the creative director of the family’s namesake luxury label Versace, wrote a brief message to the pope in light of his death.

“Rest In Peace His Holiness Pope Francis,” Donatella Versace wrote, finishing with a white heart and dove emoji.

Donatella Versace wrote a brief message to Pope Francis on Instagram. Photo / @donatella_versace

Chris Hipkins

The former Prime Minister and current leader of the Opposition said he was “very sad to hear of the passing of Pope Francis” in a statement issued by the Labour Party last night.

Chris Hipkins honoured the Pope for how he “stood up for action on climate change, championed peace through his diplomacy, and advocated for the rights of migrants and refugees”.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. Throughout his papacy, he showed deep compassion and an unwavering commitment to social justice, inclusion, and the dignity of every person. His leadership challenged us all to build a fairer and more caring world. — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) April 21, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg

EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg, who has hosted the talk show The View since 1997, commemorated Pope Francis with a photo of her meeting him in 2023.

Goldberg said the late Pope “was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none [sic] believer”.

Lionel Messi

The Argentinian professional footballer made special note of him and the pope’s shared roots when honouring his death on Instagram, highlighting Francis as the first Latin American Pope.

“A different pope, close, Argentinian ... rest in peace, Pope Francis. Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you,” Lionel Messi wrote.

Lionel Messi's message to the late Pope Francis following news of his death. Photo / @leomessi

Winston Peters

The foreign minister, who is currently serving as Acting Prime Minister while Luxon is overseas, shared further condolences “on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand”.

“We join in mourning his loss and honour his enduring legacy of humility and compassion,” Peters wrote.

Jimmy Fallon

The American comedian and host of The Tonight Show recalled when he and the Pope’s paths crossed at the Vatican in June 2024.

“It was an honour meeting Pope Francis last summer. I’m glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace,” Jimmy Fallon said.

JD Vance

US Vice-President JD Vance met with Pope Francis the day before his death, becoming one of the last world leaders to do so.

The two shook hands and spoke briefly, although Vance was soon paying tribute to him on X.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of Covid. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote.

“May God rest his soul.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew and mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was quick to write a poignant message for Pope Francis as his death came to light.

“No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion. Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity,” the Duchess of York said.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared this message for the late Pope Francis on Instagram. Photo / @sarahferguson15

Emmanuel Macron

The President of France, a predominantly Roman Catholic country, said the world was “grieving” as he expressed his condolences for Pope Francis and the church.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him,” Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

David Henrie

Former Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie paid his respects by sharing a story of his and his partner’s little miracle after they met with Francis amid personal tragedy.

“After three miscarriages, we got to receive a special blessing from Pope Francis. Nine months later, our little Pia Francesca was born,” Henrie wrote.

“I’ll forever be grateful for that moment.”