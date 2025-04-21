The Pope was a huge football fan and lifelong supporter of his local team, San Lorenzo, who also paid their respects.

“He was never just one of us, but always one of us. Cuervo as a child and as a man ... Cuervo as a priest and Cardinal ... Cuervo as Pope too,” reads a statement on X.

Nunca fue uno más y siempre fue uno de los nuestros. Cuervo de niño y de hombre... Cuervo como sacerdote y Cardenal... Cuervo también como Papa...



Siempre transmitió su pasión por el Ciclón: cuando iba al Viejo Gasómetro para ver al equipo del 46, cuando confirmaba a Angelito… pic.twitter.com/nVc8fWC9wi — San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) April 21, 2025

“He always transmitted his passion for Ciclon: when he went to the Viejo Gasometro to see the ’46 team, when he confirmed Angelito Correa in the Ciudad Deportiva chapel, when he received Barca visitors at the Vatican, always with total happiness ... Member No 88235.”

Several clubs in Europe, including Juventus, Celtic and Barcelona, also paid their respects, while vision emerged of Real Madrid having a moment’s silence before their training session.

🙏🏼 Here’s how Real Madrid held a moment of silence 😶 before training to honor the passing of Pope Francis 🕊️#beINSPORTS #RealMadrid #PapaFrancisco pic.twitter.com/a2NtG3Hjb5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 21, 2025

Legendary football coach Jose Mourinho, who is at Turkish club Fenerbahce, also offered a touching tribute to the late Pope, taking to Instagram to share a picture of Francis along with a message.

“To be great, above all you need to know how to be small. Humility is the foundation to true greatness. Pope Francisco Hope is a light in the night. Grande Papa.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he was “deeply saddened” by the Pope’s death.

“I was privileged enough to spend some time with him on a couple of occasions and he always shared his enthusiasm for football and stressed the important role our sport plays in society,” Infantino said on Instagram. “All the prayers of the whole football world are with him.”

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach shared a tribute, saying the Pope inspired him to create the Olympic refugee team.

“His powerful voice in support of refugees is a shining example of his commitment and it inspired me to create the first-ever refugee Olympic team for the Olympic Games Rio 2016,” Bach said in a statement.

“He has graciously followed and supported this initiative throughout three Olympic Games editions, encouraging its growth and impact.

“This ongoing encouragement also led to the creation of the Olympic Refuge Foundation in 2017.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency, World Taekwondo and Formula 1 were among the sports organisations to pay tribute; US sports teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Hawks, also paid their respects.