Home / Sport / Olympics

Pope Francis remembered by IOC president Thomas Bach; credited for inspiring Olympic refugee team

AFP
2 mins to read

IOC president Thomas Bach said Pope Francis inspired the Olympic refugee team's creation. Photo / AFP

Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, inspired International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to create the Olympic refugee team, the German said in a tribute.

Bach said the IOC had lost a great friend and supporter; however, it was his support for refugees which had left the greatest mark.

“His powerful voice in support of refugees is a shining example of his commitment, and it inspired me to create the first-ever refugee Olympic team for the Olympic Games Rio 2016,” Bach, 71, said in a statement.

“He has graciously followed and supported this initiative throughout three Olympic Games editions, encouraging its growth and impact.

“This ongoing encouragement also led to the creation of the Olympic Refuge Foundation in 2017.”

To be eligible, athletes needed to be elite competitors in their respective sport and be refugees in their host country, recognised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The first refugee Olympic team included 10 athletes - six competing in athletics, two in swimming and two in judo. The team expanded to 19 athletes for the next edition of the Games, before a 37-strong team was selected for last year’s event in Paris.

In 2024, the refugee Olympic team secured its first medal when Cindy Ngamba secured bronze in the women’s middleweight boxing event.

Bach, who steps down in June and will be succeeded by Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry, said he was grateful for Francis’ support throughout his 12-year papacy.

“His support for the peace and solidarity mission of the Olympic Games and the refugee initiatives of the IOC has been unwavering,” said Bach.

“I got to know His Holiness as a very pensive intellectual who was humble and had a very good sense of humour.

“His deep passion for sport and the Olympic values was always obvious.”

