IOC president Thomas Bach said Pope Francis inspired the Olympic refugee team's creation. Photo / AFP

Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, inspired International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to create the Olympic refugee team, the German said in a tribute.

Bach said the IOC had lost a great friend and supporter; however, it was his support for refugees which had left the greatest mark.

“His powerful voice in support of refugees is a shining example of his commitment, and it inspired me to create the first-ever refugee Olympic team for the Olympic Games Rio 2016,” Bach, 71, said in a statement.

“He has graciously followed and supported this initiative throughout three Olympic Games editions, encouraging its growth and impact.

“This ongoing encouragement also led to the creation of the Olympic Refuge Foundation in 2017.”