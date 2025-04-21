Advertisement
New York Times: Francis, the first Latin-American Pope, dies at 88

By Jason Horowitz and Jim Yardley
New York Times·
32 mins to read

Pope Francis has died at 88 years old.
  • Francis was elected pope in 2013, surprising many with his reformist zeal and humble style.
  • He shifted the church’s focus to global issues like climate change and poverty, while addressing internal crises.
  • Francis emphasised decentralisation, empowering local bishops, and opened debates on previously taboo topics within the church.

A new style

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of his papacy was that he became pope at all.

Francis was elected in March 2013 after the resignation of Benedict, the first pontiff to step down in nearly six centuries, amid turmoil and intrigue about secret lobbies and financial chicanery. The

