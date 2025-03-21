- Selena Gomez was surprised by her partner Benny Blanco’s proposal last year.
- Blanco described the week leading up to the proposal as the “scariest” of his life.
- The couple collaborated on Gomez’s album, with Blanco acting as her “personal journal”.
Singer Selena Gomez admitted it came as a complete surprise when her partner Benny Blanco popped the question late last year and she was so unaware of his plans, she “almost didn’t even come”.
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 32-year-old performer said: “We had to do a lot of promo for the album. So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far.
“So, I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m, like, tired ... I said, ‘After this shoot, I’m going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We’ll see when you get here.’ ”
Benny added: “She almost didn’t even come. She was like, ‘I really don’t feel that well. I think I’m just going to stay home today. Can’t we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh ... ’ I’m trying to figure out a way to do ...