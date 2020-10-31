Poland protests: Abortion rights demonstrations reaches 10th straight day

Demonstrators have held anti-government protests across Poland for the 10th straight day in response to the tightening of one of Europe's strictest abortion laws.
The latest protests showed the determination and discontent of thousands of Poles after five years under the right-wing government of the ruling Law and Justice party.
Demonstrators have assembled every day since the country's constitutional court ruled on October 22 to outlaw the abortion of foetuses with congenital defects.
Warsaw police said 37 people were detained during a Friday protest that city authorities estimated at about 100,000 participants, at a time when anti-Covid-19 regulations ban gatherings larger than five. Poland reported a new daily record of almost 21,900 new confirmed cases.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
On Friday, the protesters started from various points in the city, converged on a downtown roundabout and walked to the home of the Deputy Prime Minister, but they were stopped some distance away from the residence by a heavy police presence.
Protesters were attacked with firecrackers by far-right groups, but police contained the confrontation, said Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak.
"There was aggressive behaviour on the part of soccer pseudo-fans (soccer hooligans) and also between the two sides, that's why police prevention units took action," Marczak said. He described the overall protest as "very peaceful considering the number of participants".
Noisy but disciplined marches were also held in other cities. More protests are planned next week.
Poland's constitutional court has preserved the provisions of the country's 1993 abortion law, one of Europe's strictest, that permit abortions when a pregnancy threatens a woman's health or results from rape or incest.