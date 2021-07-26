Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

Our floating hell: The incredible story of a crew stranded at sea

21 minutes to read
The Times
By: Louise Callaghan

In 2017 this ship was abandoned off the UAE by its owner with a skeleton crew stuck on board. Hungry and desperate, their ordeal has only just ended. Louise Callaghan hears their story.

Vinay Kumar

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.