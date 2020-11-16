Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Opinion: Picture of an unravelling, deluded diva - Trump still demanding his close up

5 minutes to read

Time for Donald Trump to head down Sunset Boulevard. Photo / Anna Moneymaker, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Maureen Dowd

Opinion:

Many see a wannabe despot barricaded in the bunker, stubby fingers clinging to the levers of power as words that mean nothing to him — democracy, electoral integrity, peaceful transition, constitutionality — swirl above.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.