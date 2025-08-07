Advertisement
Opinion: Palestinian recognition isn’t a reward. It’s a rescue plan – British High Commissioner Iona Thomas

By British High Commissioner Iona Thomas
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that had been en route to Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip. Photo / The Washington Post

Opinion by British High Commissioner Iona Thomas

THE FACTS

  • The UK will recognise Palestine if Israel doesn’t take steps towards peace in Gaza.
  • The UK has suspended some arms exports to Israel, sanctioned officials and increased humanitarian aid.
  • Recognition aims to revive the two-state solution and pressure all parties to negotiate.

The United Kingdom has long supported the principle of Palestinian statehood. Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made clear that this is no longer a distant aspiration.

Unless the Israeli Government takes concrete steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commit to a path towards

