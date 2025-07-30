Canada plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. Photo / AFP

Canada plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday, a dramatic policy shift he said was necessary to preserve hopes of a two-state solution.

“Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Carney said.

With Wednesday’s announcement, Carney positioned Canada alongside France, after President Emmanuel Macron said his country would formally recognise a Palestinian state during the UN meeting, the most powerful European nation to announce such a move.

Macron’s announcement drew condemnation from Israel, which said the move “rewards terror”, while US President Donald Trump dismissed the decision as pointless.

Carney said his decision was informed by Canada’s “long-standing” belief in a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.