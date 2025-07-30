Advertisement
Canada to recognise Palestine at UN, shifts policy for two-state solution

AFP
Canada plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. Photo / AFP

Canada plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday, a dramatic policy shift he said was necessary to preserve hopes of a two-state solution.

“Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the

