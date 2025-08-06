Around 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are thought to still be alive. Their families fear that plans to take over the Strip could endanger their loved ones.
Israel’s allies are also thought to be opposed to Netanyahu’s plans, and pressure is growing on the Jewish state to wind down its military campaign and alleviate the humanitarian crisis it has caused.
The Government has sanctioned a number of hard-right Israeli ministers and threatened to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September unless conditions in the enclave improve.
David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said he was “sickened” by reports of Israeli troops firing at Palestinians at aid distribution centres.
Britain has supported Israel’s military operations in Gaza by overflying the strip to help find hostages since October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1200 Israelis in a terror attack.
RAF aircraft have flown nearly daily missions, gathering intelligence the MoD says is used solely to locate hostages.
The RAF’s Shadow R1 plane is equipped with electronic sensors that gather data on the ground in Gaza.
It is used to identify vehicle convoys, residential buildings and zoom in on individual movement in the Gaza Strip.
An RAF source told the Times that the Shadow R1 aircraft had returned to Britain. It is unclear which planes have taken over intelligence gathering.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “Since early December 2023, the RAF has routinely conducted unarmed surveillance flights over Gaza for the sole purpose of locating hostages.
“The UK controls what information is passed to Israeli authorities and only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authority.
“We do not comment on operational detail for security reasons.”