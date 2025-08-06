Already a subscriber? Sign in here

RAF planes assist Israel in Gaza hostage search despite tense relations over war

The Shadow R1 surveillance aircraft. Photo / UK Ministry of Defence

British military aircraft are flying over Gaza to help Israel find missing hostages, even as the UK condemns Israel’s actions in the war-torn region.

Intelligence gathered by RAF planes is “routinely” shared with the Israelis, who use the information to track captured hostages, the Ministry of Defence told the Telegraph.

Hundreds of missions have been flown by Shadow R1 surveillance aircraft over Gaza since the war broke out in October 2023, including last month.

The news came as Benjamin Netanyahu considered plans to fully occupy the Palestinian territory.

A senior Israeli official was quoted in Israeli media as saying: “The die has been cast. We’re going for the full conquest of the Gaza Strip – and defeating Hamas.”