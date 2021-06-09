Operation Trojan Shield: Wild texts sent via fake app revealed

Cash seized by NZ Police as part of Operation Trojan Shield. Photo / NZ Police

The wild text messages sent between alleged criminals have been revealed for the first time, a day after hundreds of gang members, bikies and drug traffickers were busted as part of a years-long global sting dubbed Operation Trojan Shield.

Coordinated raids yesterday across 16 countries resulted in more than 800 arrests, tons of drugs seized, and millions of dollars in cash uncovered.

In New Zealand, 35 people were arrested - including senior gang figures - and $3.7 million in assets seized.

The "sting of the century" began with the FBI developing its own fake phones and encrypted messaging service, Anom.

Texts sent by alleged criminals on the Anom app. Photo / US Justice Department

In a release overnight, the US Justice Department revealed some of the conversations the alleged criminals had on the app.

In one conversation, two people discuss dumping a shipment of drugs into the ocean so it can be picked up.

"I have a cargo ship with captain on side too, they want to throw over load as they leave," the person said.

The other person says they can "definitely catch it" and explains his fee for the operation.

In another discussion on the app, three people talk about getting paid for a different shipment.

New Zealand Police seized $3.7m in assets, including drugs, cash, guns, boats, motorcycles and cars. Photo / NZ Police

The trio use the codenames Keyser Soze - the character played by Kevin Spacey in The Usual Suspects - Pontiac and Pidgeon.

In their text message chain, Pidgeon apologises for his delay in replying because of a "bad flu", but explained the rate was "65k per coin".

Pontiac sympathises with him and says he hopes the flu isn't Covid but he'll await the money.

The #FBI joins @DEAHQ, @AusFedPolice, @Europol, and law enforcement partners in more than a dozen countries to announce the seizure of thousands of kilograms of narcotics and millions of dollars in criminal proceeds as a result of the operation. https://t.co/eT8BiFuUzS — FBI (@FBI) June 8, 2021

Meth mothership

NZ Police yesterday revealed a transnational criminal group linked to the Comancheros gang had planned to import "huge quantities" of meth and cocaine into New Zealand on a mothership, which would be met by smaller craft at sea and the drugs ferried back to shore for distribution.

Intelligence information gleaned from the police operation revealed the plan to investigators, and police swooped.

The catamaran was seized in Tauranga, where it remains in police custody.

Members of the Comancheros linked to the alleged conspiracy are among those arrested in New Zealand this week.

'Very brazen'

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said evidence from Anom showed the alleged criminals had no idea they were being targeted.

"Let me be clear. When you get access - and it will come out in court - you'll see that all they talk about is drugs, violence, hits on each other, innocent people who are going to be murdered," Kershaw said yesterday.

"[The texts] would be like, 'I need 1000 kilos at this price'. Very brazen. No attempt to hide behind any kind of codified kind of conversation … including 'we'll have a speed boat to meet you at this place …'"