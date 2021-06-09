Operation Trojan Shield: Two more men at court on drug charges

Two more man have appeared at Hamilton District Court today following yesterday's drug bust. Photo / File

Two more man have appeared at Hamilton District Court today following yesterday's drug bust. Photo / File

Two men have pleaded not guilty for their alleged roles in the organised crime operation dubbed Operation Trojan Shield.

They both appeared separately at Hamilton District Court this morning before Judge Josephine Bouchier.

A 27-year-old man appeared at Hamilton District Court this morning facing 10 new charges including possessing drugs namely MDMA for supply.



He has also been jointly charged with participating in an organised criminal group.

The man's lawyer Charles Bean said his client had already appeared in court yesterday and now faced 10 new charges.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and opted for a trial by jury.

Judge Bouchier remanded the man on bail and suppressed a number of details including his name until his next appearance.

Meanwhile Wiremu Joseph Diamond, 32, also reappeared at Hamilton District Court facing 75 charges including supplying and dealing class A and class B drugs, as well as five money laundering charges.

Diamond was also represented by Bean who entered not guilty pleas to all charges and also elected for a trial by jury.

He was supported by his family including mother and partner in court.

Bouchier denied him bail and remanded him in custody until his next appearance on August 19.

Dozens of people appeared at the Auckland and Hamilton district courts yesterday afternoon as part of a major transnational police operation targeting organised crime.