Major international police operation: Gang arrests won't dent meth trade - expert

Watch: Australian Police take down mafia, Comancheros in early morning raids and seize millions in cars, drugs and cash. Video / AFP

Watch: Australian Police take down mafia, Comancheros in early morning raids and seize millions in cars, drugs and cash. Video / AFP

The FBI-led operation that arrested top gang members in New Zealand is forecast to put almost no dent in the high use of methamphetamine.

New Zealand police laid 900 charges and arrested 35 people, including senior members of the Comancheros, the Waikato Mongrel Mob and the Head Hunters.

Assets worth $3.7 million, including two boats and more than $1 million, were seized.

Criminals have also been netted across the globe in what's been called Operation Trojan Shield, after police tricked them into communicating on an app run by the FBI.

The University of Canterbury's director of criminal justice, Jarrod Gilbert, praised the cooperation between agencies in New Zealand and abroad.

But he doesn't think the sting will cut the supply of methamphetamine here.

"While there's demand for methamphetamine - as there is in New Zealand - and the price is high, we're always going to have this trade. Someone will always slip back into this void."

He said corruption in New Zealand was low and criminal takedowns like this could help it stay this way.

"What it means is [criminals] can't gain a really strong financial base, which will in turn mean that they don't have the money to start corrupting or buying off government officials or people in the ports and airlines that would make their operations efficient."

Louise Hutchinson, public relations spokesperson for the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom. Photo / NZH

Louise Hutchinson, the Waikato Mongrel Mob's public relations spokeswoman, called the way the police announced the bust a smear campaign against gangs.

"The police have that huge platform and then the mainstream media on top of that. We're up against it."

She said the organisation had a zero tolerance policy on drug dealing and tried to steer members away from a life based on criminal activity.

She said not all of the 35 people that were arrested were gang members and some were white collar criminals.

"Our politicians want to focus on the gangs, but this is widespread. But it's really easy for politicians and the police just to target us."

Jarrod Gilbert, gang expert, sociologist and the lead researcher at Independent Research Solutions in Christchurch. Photo / File

Gilbert did not think it was a smear campaign, but he said it was important to separate gangs from organised crime groups.

"Organised crime will come in a whole variety of forms, particularly when we're looking internationally. We have to be very careful in [being clear] it's not a gang issue, but an organised crime issue."

Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito confirmed that police searched three members' homes on Monday afternoon as part of the operation and the three have been remanded in custody.

He said his home and the gang's headquarters had not been searched, and he was not detained for questioning.

Fatupaito said his zero tolerance stance against peddling drugs was well known.

"My continued focus as a leader is to influence, educate and empower our members to choose to live positive, constructive, and productive lives free from alcohol and drugs, and steer them in a direction away from criminal offending."

Former gang member and current Te Hau Awhiowhio o Otangarei Trust CEO Martin Kaipo. Photo / File

Community organisation chief executive and former gang member, Martin Kaipo, thought the crackdown was a good thing in the midst of the social harm caused by gang activity and related drugs, such as meth.

"As soon as they put those colours on their backs the whole lifestyle and environment changes."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sting would have a big impact on the supply of meth and pointed to the number of people arrested and the plans that would be halted as a result.