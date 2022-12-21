Voyager 2022 media awards
World

One day with an ambulance in Britain: Long waits, rising frustration

New York Times
By Megan Specia
8 mins to read
Ann Taylor, 79, waited three hours for an ambulance and an additional two hours before she was allowed inside a hospital. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Britain is experiencing a crisis in ambulance response times, part of a broader breakdown in the country’s revered National Health Service. We rode with one crew to witness the problems in real time.

Rachel Parry

