Outside, small crowds of Parisians and tourists braved wet weather and high winds to witness the renaissance of a beloved monument which came close to being totally destroyed by the inferno that toppled its roof and spire.

“I find it really beautiful, even more so now that the spire has been restored,” Marie Jean, a 27-year-old dentist from southwest France, told AFP outside.

The reconstruction effort has cost around €700 million ($1.3 billion), financed from donations, with the reopening achieved within a five-year deadline set by Macron despite predictions it could take decades.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome Britain's William, Prince of Wales head of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photo / AFP

Workers had to overcome problems with lead pollution, the Covid-19 epidemic, and the army general overseeing the project falling to his death while hiking in the Pyrenees last year.

“It is a cathedral like we have never seen before,” Philippe Jost, who took over as project manager last year, told Franceinfo radio, adding that he was proud to “show the whole world” a “great collective success and a source of pride for all of France”.

Saturday’s service will feature prayer, organ music and hymns from the cathedral’s choir.

A public concert planned in front of the cathedral featuring Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang and possibly US singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams had to be pre-recorded on Friday night because of the stormy weather.

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral before its reopening following five years of restoration. Photo / Getty

‘Do the impossible’

Held up as an example of French creativity and resilience by Macron, Notre Dame’s renaissance so soon after the fire comes at a difficult time for the country.

The sense of national accomplishment in restoring a symbol of Paris has been undercut by political turmoil that has left France without a proper Government since last week when Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a confidence vote.

Macron is hoping the reopening might provide a fleeting sense of national pride and unity – as the Paris Olympics did in July and August.

The scale of the immense security operation also recalls the Olympics – with some 6000 police officers and gendarmes mobilised.

The reopening “is the proof that we know how to do grand things, we know how to do the impossible” Macron said Thursday in a televised address to the country.

He is set to address the congregation during Saturday’s ceremony.

Trump greets Prince William during the ceremony to mark the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photo / Getty

Trump show?

Macron has scored a major coup by attracting incoming US President Donald Trump for his first foreign trip since his re-election.

Another 40 heads of state and Government are also present, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was given a round of applause as he entered Notre Dame, as well as British heir to the throne, Prince William.

Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelenskyy and Trump at the presidential palace shortly before the ceremony, with future US military support for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia’s invasion expected to have been discussed.

Trump has vowed to force an end to the nearly three-year Ukraine war when he takes office, sparking fears in Kyiv that he will force Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia which Zelenskyy is resisting.

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace ahead of the reopening ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral. Photo / Getty

“It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now and we will be talking about that,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to sit down for talks with Macron.

One surprising absentee on Saturday was Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

He sent a message addressed to the French people which is set to be read out.

The exact cause of the 2019 blaze has never been identified despite a forensic investigation by prosecutors, who believe an accident such as an electrical fault was the most likely reason.

On Sunday, the first mass with 170 bishops and more than 100 Paris priests will take place at 10.30am (10.30pm NZT), followed by a second service in the evening at 6.30pm which will be open to the public.