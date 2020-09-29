A travel bubble between New Zealand and New South Wales in Australia could soon be established with both leaders declaring they're open to individual deals.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Sunrise she hoped a transtasman travel bubble of some sort would be in place by Christmas.

"I think we are all looking for that outcome," she said.

"As much as we would hate to admit it, I think we miss each other."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told 2GB today she was keen to look into a travel arrangement with New Zealand.

"I'm more than happy to be the first state that welcomes Kiwis," Berejiklian said.

"But I hope they will also welcome people from our state back, I hope it's reciprocal."

In another morning interview, Ardern told Today that New Zealand had "always been open to" arrangements with states handling coronavirus well.

"There have been a number of states that have had huge success with Covid and have had status that has meant that, yes, that could be a possibility," Ardern said.

However, she put the ball back in Australia's court, saying it was the one that changed its position.

"Previously, there was a bit of a view that you wanted movement between states before you would be looking to New Zealand," she said.

"Now the proposal from Australia has been to move to a hot spot regime.

"We are just working through what that would mean."