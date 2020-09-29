Unfolding in a stable presidential race and a tumultuous election year, the debate may be less likely than past ones to sway voters. But it is still an opportunity for President Trump in particular.

The

For Trump and Biden, the debate comes with different incentives

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

How quickly does it go off the rails?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Biden could benefit from greatly diminished expectations

Can Trump get under Biden's skin?

The empathy gap

Truth, lies and fact-checking

If there are fireworks, will it even matter?