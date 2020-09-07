Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres (800,000ha) in California this year, setting a new state record.

Crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.

The most striking thing about the record is how early it was set.

The most dangerous part of the year was still ahead, said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

"It's a little unnerving because September and October are historically our worst months for fires," she said. "It's usually hot, and the fuels really dry out. And we see more of our wind events."

The previous record was 1.96 million acres (793,184ha) burned in 2018. Cal Fire began keeping the records in 1987.

Dry, hot winds are predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days.

