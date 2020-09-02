Glasgow was plunged into a new local lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as council chiefs in the Greater Manchester implored the Government not to lift restrictions in their area.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister, has banned hundreds of thousands of Scots from visiting other households following the rise in infection blamed on indoor gatherings.

Sturgeon unveiled draconian restrictions covering more than 800,000 people in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

In what she described as a "wake-up call" for the entire country, she said that people in the affected areas must not visit other households or host guests in their homes except in emergencies.

It came as council bosses in Bolton and Trafford urged the British Government to postpone the planned easing of restrictions following a "sudden and unforeseeable" rise in coronavirus cases in the town.

Measures prohibiting different households from meeting inside homes or gardens in Bolton and a number of other northern areas were originally intended to be relaxed today.

The leaders of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority have called for the regional lockdowns to remain until an "exit strategy" can be developed.

Mayor Andy Burnham has written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock offering help on targeted test-and-trace in the most affected communities.

The case rate in Bolton has increased from 18.4 per 100,000 people to 56.4.

Councillor David Greenhalgh, the Conservative leader of Bolton council, said there had been outbreaks in 35 of 37 areas in Bolton, with a "mini-outbreak" at a hostelry leading to at least 14 confirmed cases.

Council leaders in Trafford had recommended that restrictions be maintained to wait for more evidence of a sustained downward trend in positive cases but were overruled by the Government.

Latest figures show the seven-day infection rate in Trafford is up from 19.0 to 35.8, with 85 new cases recorded.