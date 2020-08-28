Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Palaszczuk said the decision was made to extend the rules around gatherings after multiple new cases were recorded in the area.

"Coming into effect from 8am Saturday, we are going to extend those limits of people inside your homes to 10 people, and those gatherings outside to 10, on the Gold Coast and the same restrictions we put in place for aged care, for hospitals, and disability service providers, will also cover the Gold Coast as well," she said.

Palaszczuk said Schoolies would also not be going ahead this year after the events were deemed "high risk".

"This is a mass event. It poses high risk. High risk, not only for the people who attend, all the young people, but also all the people they come in contact with, and of course their families and their friends and their grandparents," she said.

The announcements come after the state recorded three new Covid-19 cases, with two of the infections found in Gold Coast residents.