A truck driver whose death-defying stunt has been slammed by the trucking community as "bordering on insane" will now be investigated by police.

Footage shows a big truck driving down an Australian country road with no one behind the wheel, as the would-be driver sits in the passenger seat with his feet up on the dashboard.

The driver can then be heard making fun of the situation, pretending to talk to whoever should be behind the wheel.

"Yeah mate, yep, we're the best two-up team. Yeah, you're dead bloody right," the truck driver can be heard saying.

The camera then pans to the empty driver's seat.

"Nah he's a f****** pretty good driver this ****. Keeping it on the road nice and steady. Aren't you buddy?," he says to no one.

"F*** we go good. We're gonna drive all day and all night and all day and all night, hey Riggsy? What's going on? What do you reckon?"

Steve Shearing from the Australian Road Transport Association told 7 News the driver stepping away from the wheel when a "truck's moving at speed is bordering on the insane".

Experts believer the truckie had the vehicle in cruise control mode.

But this didn't stop others in the industry from hitting out at the reckless driver.

"Anyone comes the other way he'll be in serious trouble. Kill someone doing that," another truck driver said.