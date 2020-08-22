Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to accuse America's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of deliberately delaying Covid-19 vaccine trials until after November's Presidential election.

The US President wrote the "deep state, or whoever" at the FDA is "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics".

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!"

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's statement "very dangerous".

"Even for him it went beyond the pale in terms of how he would jeopardise the health and wellbeing of the American people and accuse FDA [of] politics when he is the one who has tried to inject himself [into] the scientific decisions."