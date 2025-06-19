Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi marks 80th birthday in junta detention

AFP
4 mins to read

Before being jailed by her country's military junta, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Photo / AFP

Before being jailed by her country's military junta, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Photo / AFP

Myanmar’s deposed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi marked her 80th birthday in junta detention on Thursday, serving a raft of sentences set to last the rest of her life.

Suu Kyi was the figurehead of Myanmar’s decade-long democratic thaw, becoming de facto leader as it opened up from military

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World