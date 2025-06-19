Israel’s defence minister warned that Iran’s Supreme Leader “can no longer be allowed to exist” after a hospital was hit in an Iranian missile strike on Thursday, spiking tensions in the week-old war.

As President Donald Trump dangled the prospect of US involvement, Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba was left in flames by a bombardment that Iran said targeted a military and intelligence base.

Meanwhile Russia, an Iranian ally, told the United States that joining the conflict would be an “extremely dangerous step”.

Israel, fearing Iran is on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched airstrikes against its arch-enemy last week, triggering deadly exchanges.

Load more