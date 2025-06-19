Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Taiwan’s energy crisis looms with rising chip demand and China tensions

By Amy Chang Chien & Meaghan Tobin
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Taiwan's growing energy demand, driven by its chip industry, complicates its transition to clean energy. Photo / Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Taiwan's growing energy demand, driven by its chip industry, complicates its transition to clean energy. Photo / Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg via Getty Images

YILAN, Taiwan – A Chinese military magazine, Naval and Merchant Ships, recently zeroed in on one of Taiwan’s biggest vulnerabilities.

The island democracy, which China claims is part of its territory and threatens to overtake, imports more than 96% of its energy.

Most of it – oil, coal, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World