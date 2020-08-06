Footage has emerged of a Melbourne mother being pinned to the ground by three police officers after she allegedly broke lockdown restrictions.

The woman's daughter filmed during the incident at Hoppers Crossing in Melbourne's southwest on Saturday — when Melbourne was still in stage 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The footage shows the woman screaming as the officers hold her face down on the footpath and handcuff her arms behind her back. Her daughter can be heard shouting "she's in pain".

A friend of women circulated the video and pictures of the woman's bruised arms on Facebook.

Dramatic footage has emerged of a Melbourne mum being pinned to the ground by three police officers. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

She claimed they had been standing in public "with a poster about Russian politics" when police approached them. She said both women were issued a $1652 fine each for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

In the video the woman's daughter can be heard being questioned by officers. A female officer is then heard asking for her to show her ID.

"You need to take this seriously," the officer says. "You won't be arrested if I can confirm your ID."

The daughter argues that she is not doing anything wrong. She says she's just going for a walk.

News.com.au has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

"You are doing something wrong, you are out in contravention of the Covid restrictions," the officer says.

Victoria Police have handed out 176 fines for breaching coronavirus directions in the past 24 hours – including one man who was busted on a 2.30am convenience store snack run.

A total of 51 of those fines were handed out to Victorians who weren't wearing face coverings.

Aside the from the man who was feeling peckish at 2.30am, police have given a few examples of the behaviour they encountered yesterday.

A man wearing a mask walks past Luna Park in the suburb of St Kilda during lockdown in Melbourne. Photo / AP

They said one man was out walking in Bayswater North without a face mask and did not have one in his possession. He was more than 5km from home.

Police also found three men and one woman breaching curfew while sitting on a footpath eating McDonald's.

Police say there were 55 curfew breaches for people out in the community after midnight.

Officers checked a total of 20,612 vehicles at checkpoints and carried out 4938 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

In a statement, Victoria Police also confirmed that a woman who allegedly assaulted two police officers after breaking coronavirus rules had been arrested and charged.

Advertisement

Police say officers approached the 25-year-old Geelong woman without a face covering near Yarra St in Geelong about 3.30pm on Monday.

"The officers made multiple attempts to confirm her identity and the woman allegedly refused to provide her details," police said in a statement.

"When the officers then attempted to arrest her, it's alleged she became aggressive and assaulted them."

