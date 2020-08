Victoria has recorded 471 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 24 hours after the state recorded its deadliest daily total.

Eight more people have died taking the state's death toll to 170. Four the eight fatalities were linked to aged care.

Two men in their 60s, three men and two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s died overnight.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews. Photo / Getty Images

Premier Daniel Andrews announced 107 more mystery cases had emerged, while 1533 active cases were connected to the state's plagued aged-care facilities.

Wednesday's 725 total included 15 deaths, with coronavirus claiming the state's youngest victim, a 33-year-old man.

Premier Daniel Andrews faced a tough grilling at today's media conference after it was revealed commentary outside of the official inquiry into the Government's botched hotel quarantine was allowed.

At an emergency briefing on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Coate made it clear the board of inquiry was "not a court".

"Under law, unlike a court, there is no general restriction or prohibition which would prevent a person from commenting publicly or answering questions to which they know the answers on matters which are the 10 subjects of examination by this board of inquiry," she said.

Restrictive worker permits came into force on Thursday with Melburnians needing to show proof they can leave their homes for work purposes or face a hefty fine.

Essential workers will now need to have a two-page permit on them at all times and keep a log book of their movements around the city as virus cases soared to a record high on Wednesday.

Victorian Police begin Patrols at 8pm in Melbourne on August 2. Photo / Getty Images

Hefty penalties of up to $19,826 for individuals and $99,132 for businesses will apply to employers who issue worker permits to employees who do not meet the requirements of the worker permit scheme or who otherwise break the rules.

